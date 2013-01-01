River Rhythms

Bringing crowds to their feet in the Midwest, Reverend Raven and the Chain Smoking Altar Boys play traditional blues, straight up with a big dose of passion, served up with hot harmonica and smooth stinging guitar.

JULY 5

NO CONCERT



chickenwireempire.comChicken Wire Empire has wasted little time establishing themselves as one of the hottest up and coming bands. Their contemporary tones blend with traditional roots to create a Bluegrass style that feels like home.

JULY 19

KING SOLOMON

kingsolomonreggae.com



King Solomon has become one of Milwaukee's most popular reggae groups, known for their soulful vibe and authentic reggae sound.

JULY 26

CHARLES WALKER BAND

Grounded in soul, the Charles Walker Band has refined their sound into Neo-Funk, a fusion of funk infused rhythms with pop melodies.

AUGUST 2

SADDLEBROOK

Saddlebrook, a high-energy country band from Milwaukee, has been bringing their unique version of today’s country hits to venues and festivals in the Midwest.

AUGUST 9

DE LA BUENA

delabuena.com



This powerful 10-piece group brings a fresh and funky take on Afro-Cuban and Latin Jazz.

AUGUST 16

THRIFTONES

Thriftones folk style music with a generous helping of Americana roots has been winning fans over with eclectic set lists and high energy performances that come to life on the stage.

AUGUST 23

CELTICA PIPES ROCK

Celtica – Pipes Rock combines the traditional sound of Scottish bagpipes with the power of a rock band to create a totally new musical context.

AUGUST 30

5 CARD STUDS