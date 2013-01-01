River Rhythms

2017 LINE UP

JUNE 14

WILLY PORTER & CARMEN NICKERSON

willyporter.com

Midwest artists Willy Porter and Carmen Nickerson have joined their unique talents to create the unforgettable sound of Porter Nickerson. Together, these highly accomplished artists take audiences on a singular musical ride full of heart, grit, energy, and fun that showcases the best of what live music has to offer.
­

 

JUNE 21

BROTHER

BROTHERmusic.com

Fusing signature vocals and guitar with the unique sound of the didgeridoo, the soaring high of the bagpipes, and a tribal percussion, BROTHER, is wholly original.

 

JUNE 28

REVEREND RAVEN

Bringing crowds to their feet in the Midwest, Reverend Raven and the Chain Smoking Altar Boys play traditional blues, straight up with a big dose of passion, served up with hot harmonica and smooth stinging guitar.

 

JULY 5
NO CONCERT

 

JULY 12

CHICKEN WIRE EMPIRE 

chickenwireempire.comChicken Wire Empire has wasted little time establishing themselves as one of the hottest up and coming bands. Their contemporary tones blend with traditional roots to create a Bluegrass style that feels like home.

 

JULY 19

KING SOLOMON

kingsolomonreggae.com

King Solomon has become one of Milwaukee’s most popular reggae groups, known for their soulful vibe and authentic reggae sound.

 

JULY 26

CHARLES WALKER BAND

Grounded in soul, the Charles Walker Band has refined their sound into Neo-Funk, a fusion of funk infused rhythms with pop melodies.

 

AUGUST 2

SADDLEBROOK

Saddlebrook, a high-energy country band from Milwaukee, has been bringing their unique version of today’s country hits to venues and festivals in the Midwest.

 

AUGUST 9

DE LA BUENA

delabuena.com

This powerful 10-piece group brings a fresh and funky take on Afro-Cuban and Latin Jazz.

 

AUGUST 16

THRIFTONES

Thriftones folk style music with a generous helping of Americana roots has been winning fans over with eclectic set lists and high energy performances that come to life on the stage.

 

AUGUST 23

CELTICA PIPES ROCK

Celtica – Pipes Rock combines the traditional sound of Scottish bagpipes with the power of a rock band to create a totally new musical context.

 

AUGUST 30

5 CARD STUDS

fivecardstuds.com

The Five Card Studs return to River Rhythms for a night of fun as they celebrate their 22nd year as “the hardest working band in the Midwest!”

 

RIVER RHYTHMS SPONSORS

Thank you to all of River Rhythms’ 2017 sponsors!

 

Presenting Sponsor:


Media Sponsors:
       onmilwaukee-v-5color         urbanmilwaukee-logo

 

Supporting Sponsors:

                                  WeEnergiesOvalC            Zilber   BMO_StackedRGB_BlueTextRedRondelle

                                       gruber-law-newwhite     RiverWalk      MB_Primary_Logo  


Event Partner:

                                                     

