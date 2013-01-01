River Rhythms

Bringing crowds to their feet in the Midwest, Reverend Raven and the Chain Smoking Altar Boys play traditional blues, straight up with a big dose of passion, served up with hot harmonica and smooth stinging guitar.
chickenwireempire.comChicken Wire Empire has wasted little time establishing themselves as one of the hottest up and coming bands. Their contemporary tones blend with traditional roots to create a Bluegrass style that feels like home.
Grounded in soul, the Charles Walker Band has refined their sound into Neo-Funk, a fusion of funk infused rhythms with pop melodies.
Saddlebrook, a high-energy country band from Milwaukee, has been bringing their unique version of today’s country hits to venues and festivals in the Midwest.
Thriftones folk style music with a generous helping of Americana roots has been winning fans over with eclectic set lists and high energy performances that come to life on the stage.
Celtica – Pipes Rock combines the traditional sound of Scottish bagpipes with the power of a rock band to create a totally new musical context.
Supporting Sponsors:
Event Partner: