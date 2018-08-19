

2019 LINEUP

JUNE 12

BAD MEDICINE

Badmedicinelive.com

One of the area’s top rock n’ roll bands kicks off River Rhythms with their rendition of some of the 80’s top hits.

JUNE 19

SHONN HINTON

Shonnhinton.com

Shonn Hinton’s “diversified sound has been compared to the smooth melody of Eric Clapton with the intensified electric sound of Jimmy Hendricks.”

JUNE 26

RADIO RADIO

Radioradiomilwaukee.com

Radio Radio presents new wave music with a “punchy rock and roll edge” that will make you get on your feet and dance.

JULY 3

NO CONCERT

JULY 10

NATTY NATION

nattynation.com

Fusing hard roots rock with their reggae core, Natty Nation will give you an uplifting mood and a light soul.

JULY 17

LEROY AIRMASTER

Stevecohenblues.com/Leroy-Airmaster.html

Leroy Airmaster is comprised of veterans of the Milwaukee blues scene who perform their own unique blend of blues, jazz and rock music.

JULY 24

CIGARETTE BREAK

Stevecohenblues.com/Leroy-Airmaster.html

One of Milwaukee’s most well-round bands, Cigarette Break provides audiences with an authentic R&B, jazz/rock experience and a whole lot of soul.

JULY 31

THE SQUEZETTES

Squeezettes.com

A four-time WAMI award winning group with a modern and quirky take on Wisconsin’s state dance – the polka

AUGUST 7

MELLENCOUGAR

mellencougar.com

The appreciation of the music of John Cougar Mellencamp helped bring together this rock group’s high-energy interpretation of the rock n’ roll legend.

AUGUST 14

BROTHER

BROTHERmusic.com

Fusing signature vocals and guitar with the unique sound of the didgeridoo, the soaring high of the bagpipes, and a tribal percussion, BROTHER, is wholly original.

AUGUST 21

DE LA BUENA

Delabuena.com

A ten-piece, Afro-Cuban and Latin Jazz group combines beautifully to make sounds into a sophistic, psychedelic experience.

AUGUST 28

FIVE CARD STUDS

fivecardstuds.com

The Five Card Studs return to River Rhythms for a night of fun as they celebrate their 23rd year as “the hardest working band in the Midwest!”