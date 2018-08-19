2019 Lineup

JUNE 12
BAD MEDICINE
Badmedicinelive.com
One of the area’s top rock n’ roll bands kicks off River Rhythms with their rendition of some of the 80’s top hits.
JUNE 19
SHONN HINTON
Shonnhinton.com
Shonn Hinton’s “diversified sound has been compared to the smooth melody of Eric Clapton with the intensified electric sound of Jimmy Hendricks.”
JUNE 26
RADIO RADIO
Radioradiomilwaukee.com
Radio Radio presents new wave music with a “punchy rock and roll edge” that will make you get on your feet and dance.
Thank you Whitefish Bay!(video: adam levin)
Posted by Radio Radio on Sunday, August 19, 2018
JULY 3
NO CONCERT
JULY 10
NATTY NATION
nattynation.com
Fusing hard roots rock with their reggae core, Natty Nation will give you an uplifting mood and a light soul.
JULY 17
LEROY AIRMASTER
Stevecohenblues.com/Leroy-Airmaster.html
Leroy Airmaster is comprised of veterans of the Milwaukee blues scene who perform their own unique blend of blues, jazz and rock music.
JULY 24
CIGARETTE BREAK
Stevecohenblues.com/Leroy-Airmaster.html
One of Milwaukee’s most well-round bands, Cigarette Break provides audiences with an authentic R&B, jazz/rock experience and a whole lot of soul.
JULY 31
THE SQUEZETTES
Squeezettes.com
A four-time WAMI award winning group with a modern and quirky take on Wisconsin’s state dance – the polka
AUGUST 7
MELLENCOUGAR
mellencougar.com
The appreciation of the music of John Cougar Mellencamp helped bring together this rock group’s high-energy interpretation of the rock n’ roll legend.
AUGUST 14
BROTHER
Fusing signature vocals and guitar with the unique sound of the didgeridoo, the soaring high of the bagpipes, and a tribal percussion, BROTHER, is wholly original.
AUGUST 21
DE LA BUENA
Delabuena.com
A ten-piece, Afro-Cuban and Latin Jazz group combines beautifully to make sounds into a sophistic, psychedelic experience.
AUGUST 28
FIVE CARD STUDS
The Five Card Studs return to River Rhythms for a night of fun as they celebrate their 23rd year as “the hardest working band in the Midwest!”