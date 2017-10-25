Music & Special Events Schedule

Wednesdays, June 7 – October 25, 2017
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Zeidler Union Square
(On Michigan between 3rd and 4th Street)
The Westown Farmers’ Market features more than 50 vendors selling Wisconsin-grown produce and flowers, delicious prepared food items, handcrafted art and jewelry, lunch from area restaurants and live music in the park’s gazebo. Spend your Wednesday’s shopping local at the Westown Farmers’ Market!
|June 7
|Jim Madritsch
|June 14
|Brecken Miles
|June 21
|Roxie Beane
|June 28
|Mathew Haeffel
|July 5
|No Market
|July 12
|Claire Kelly
|July 19
|Sean McGibany
|July 26
|Ian Gould
|August 2
|Joe Wray
Customer Appreciation Day
|August 9
|Derek Sallmann
|August 16
|Children's Day 10AM - 1PM
Free Entertainment & activities for children
|August 23
|Michael Tinker Tierney
|August 30
|The Bibby Cats
|September 6
|Ian Gould
|September 13
|Mathew Haeffel
Presenting Sponsor:
Supporting Sponsors: