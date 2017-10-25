Westown Farmers Market

Downtown’s destination for lunch on Wednesdays!

Wednesdays, June 7 – October 25, 2017
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Zeidler Union Square
(On Michigan between 3rd and 4th Street)

The Westown Farmers’ Market features more than 50 vendors selling Wisconsin-grown produce and flowers, delicious prepared food items, handcrafted art and jewelry, lunch from area restaurants and live music in the park’s gazebo. Spend your Wednesday’s shopping local at the Westown Farmers’ Market!

Music & Special Events Schedule

June 7Jim Madritsch
June 14Brecken Miles
June 21Roxie Beane
June 28Mathew Haeffel
July 5No Market
July 12Claire Kelly
July 19Sean McGibany
July 26Ian Gould
August 2Joe Wray
Customer Appreciation Day
August 9Derek Sallmann
August 16Children's Day 10AM - 1PM
Free Entertainment & activities for children
August 23Michael Tinker Tierney
August 30The Bibby Cats
September 6Ian Gould
September 13Mathew Haeffel

 

Market Sponsors

Thank you to all of the market’s 2017 sponsors:

    Presenting Sponsor:

 

Supporting Sponsors:

 

Media Sponsors:  
