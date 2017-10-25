



















Westown Farmers’ Market

Downtown’s destination for lunch on Wednesdays!

Wednesdays, June 7 – October 25, 2017

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Zeidler Union Square

(On Michigan between 3rd and 4th Street)

The Westown Farmers’ Market features more than 50 vendors selling Wisconsin-grown produce and flowers, delicious prepared food items, handcrafted art and jewelry, lunch from area restaurants and live music in the park’s gazebo. Spend your Wednesday’s shopping local at the Westown Farmers’ Market!

Music & Special Events Schedule

June 7 Jim Madritsch June 14 Brecken Miles June 21 Roxie Beane June 28 Mathew Haeffel July 5 No Market July 12 Claire Kelly July 19 Sean McGibany July 26 Ian Gould August 2 Joe Wray

Customer Appreciation Day August 9 Derek Sallmann August 16 Children's Day 10AM - 1PM

Free Entertainment & activities for children August 23 Michael Tinker Tierney August 30 The Bibby Cats September 6 Ian Gould September 13 Mathew Haeffel

Market Sponsors

Thank you to all of the market’s 2017 sponsors:

Presenting Sponsor:

Supporting Sponsors:

Media Sponsors:

